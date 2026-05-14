Viral parachute jump by Kazakh military dog Arisha sparks social media debate - VIDEO

The footage shows Arisha, a Belgian Malinois, strapped to a soldier during a high-altitude jump from an aircraft over Almaty. The video, shared by Kazakhstan’s defence ministry, quickly went viral and prompted strong reactions online, News.Az reports, citing IntelliNews.

While many users praised the dog’s training and the professionalism of the military unit, others questioned the ethics of involving animals in parachute operations and raised concerns about stress and welfare.

In response, the defence ministry defended the programme, saying Belgian Malinois dogs are widely used in military operations due to their resilience and ability to handle demanding tasks. Officials said the breed is specially trained for operational missions and is capable of thriving in active service environments.

For a normal dog, such an experience could easily cause extreme stress, potentially leading to a heart attack, as most dogs are not physically or psychologically capable of enduring that level of strain.