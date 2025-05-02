Greece arrests man suspected of spying for Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek police have arrested a man in the key port city of Alexandroupolis on suspicion of spying for Russia by photographing supply convoys.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Greek of Georgian descent, was arrested in the northeastern city on Tuesday and on Friday was taken before an investigating magistrate, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

The man “confessed to taking photos and video of military material, acting on behalf of another person to whom he sent the footage via an encrypted application,” the police statement said in a statement released on Tuesday.

He went into the magistrate’s office with his face concealed and declined to answer reporters’ questions outside the building.

A police source told AFP this week that the man, who has identified himself as a house painter, was targeting military convoys to Ukraine, according to footage retrieved from his cellphone.

The source added that the suspect, who had served in the Russian army in his youth, had apparently been enlisted by Russia’s GRU military intelligence service via an intermediary.

The man told police that he had declined payment and was sending the footage voluntarily, the source said.

He faces a prison sentence of five to 10 years if convicted of espionage.

Greek media have reported that the intermediary was a Georgian man with organized crime links living in Lithuania.

He was arrested in Lithuania in March, Greek reports said Friday.

In 2023, a Russian woman was revealed to have been living in Greece for years under the identity of a long-deceased Greek baby girl.

Posing as a knitting shop owner in Athens, the suspected sleeper agent fled the country before the authorities could intercept her for questioning.

Despite historic ties to Russia, Greece has supported Ukraine since the start of its invasion.

It strongly criticised Russia’s invasion, hosted Ukrainian refugees and has provided humanitarian aid and weapons including infantry fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov assault rifles, launchers and ammunition, according to Kyiv.

The Greek port of Alexandroupolis has been a key gateway for the American military, used to transport supplies into Europe under a mutual defense pact.

