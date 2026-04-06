Neurocrine to acquire Soleno in $2.9B rare disease deal

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Neurocrine Biosciences has agreed to acquire Soleno Therapeutics for $2.9 billion in cash, the companies announced, marking a major expansion into treatments for metabolic disorders.

Under the deal, Neurocrine will pay $53 per share, about a 34% premium to Soleno’s last closing price—highlighting strong investor interest in the rare disease space, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The acquisition gives Neurocrine access to Vykat XR, the first U.S.-approved treatment for hyperphagia linked to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Hyperphagia, an extreme, persistent feeling of hunger, is the defining symptom of the condition and can lead to severe obesity, along with physical, cognitive, and behavioral complications.

News.Az