Israel confirms strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel had conducted a powerful strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility in Assaluyeh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Israel Defense Forces have just carried out a powerful strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility, located in Assaluyeh—a central target responsible for about 50 percent of the country’s petrochemical production,” Katz said in a video statement.

Earlier, Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the site.

News.Az