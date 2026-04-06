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Israel confirms strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility

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Israel confirms strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility
Source: AFP

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel had conducted a powerful strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility in Assaluyeh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The Israel Defense Forces have just carried out a powerful strike on Iran’s largest petrochemical facility, located in Assaluyeh—a central target responsible for about 50 percent of the country’s petrochemical production,” Katz said in a video statement.

Earlier, Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the site.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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