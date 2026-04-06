Young Hungarians turn on Orban, some vow to leave

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As Hungary heads into a crucial election, a growing number of young voters are turning away from longtime Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with some saying they may leave the country if he wins another term.

Many voters who grew up during Orban’s 16 years in power now see the election as a turning point. Opinion polls suggest his main challenger, Peter Magyar, and his Tisza Party are gaining strong momentum, especially among younger demographics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say younger Hungarians are increasingly concerned about corruption, limited economic opportunities, housing affordability, and the quality of public services.

University students in particular are emerging as a key voting bloc. Sociologists note that if they vote in large numbers, they could significantly influence the election outcome.

For some, the stakes are personal. Many young people say they are considering moving abroad if the current leadership remains, citing a lack of prospects at home.

Since the start of the war in neighboring Ukraine, emigration from Hungary has increased, especially among people aged 20 to 34. While some return, overall numbers show more leaving than coming back.

Experts link this trend not only to broader European challenges like rising living costs, but also to domestic issues such as governance concerns and pressure on the education system.

Facing declining popularity among younger voters, Orban has introduced measures aimed at winning back support. These include income tax exemptions for under-25s and subsidized housing loans for first-time buyers.

Despite these efforts, surveys show his Fidesz party has relatively low backing among voters under 30.

While many young voters favor change, others continue to support Orban, praising his leadership experience and conservative values.

Still, the generational divide is becoming increasingly clear, with the youth vote expected to play a decisive role in shaping Hungary’s political future.

News.Az