Israel says it killed IRGC Quds Force unit leader

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Israel’s military said it has killed the leader of an undercover unit within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani confirmed that Asghar Bakeri was killed, speaking during a briefing.

According to the Israeli military, Bakeri had been involved in planning attacks on Israeli and US targets, as well as operations in Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.

News.Az