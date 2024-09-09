Greece braces for Storm Atena

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece is bracing for a major tempest, Storm Atena, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and storms across the country, the country’s civil protection and weather service said Monday.

Late Monday the Civil Protection Ministry warned people on X living in regions of Macedonia and Thessaly to stay indoors and follow authorities’ instructions in the face of bad weather expected through Tuesday afternoon.Public broadcaster ERT announced that Atena on Monday evening started to hit western and central parts of the country, including Patras, Igoumenitsa, Ioannina, Megalopolis, and Volos.The National Meteorological Services said that the storm is set to bring heavy rainfall and storms until Wednesday afternoon.

