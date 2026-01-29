Greece, France plan to deepen military ties with defense pact
Greece and France plan to revise and broaden their military cooperation agreement to include a mutual defense clause in the coming months, officials said Thursday.
“We have agreed to conclude the negotiations very fast, within one or two months, and then sign” the agreement, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said. “It will include a clause for mutual defense assistance, military cooperation and cooperation in the defense industry,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He said Greece was planning to expand its joint military maneuvers with France, and was discussing joint action on air defense, satellites, unmanned systems, electronic warfare and missile defense.
Both said that the renewed agreement would boost stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Dendias said the four Kimon-class frigates that Greece has ordered from France will be upgraded to carry strategic weapons. “The decision for the FDI programme is not just about military procurements but the way in which Greece protects its sovereignty and its sovereign rights,” he added.
By Ulviyya Salmanli