Greece launches search-and-rescue after migrants rescued off Lesbos

Greek authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation off the island of Lesbos after rescuing seven migrants from the sea southwest of Cape Agrilia, officials said on Monday.

The Coast Guard reported that two additional people were recovered unresponsive, and the search continues for any others who may be missing. The operation involves two vessels, a helicopter, and a land-based Coast Guard unit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Greece, located at the southern tip of the European Union, has long served as a key entry point for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In recent months, the country has tightened migration rules amid a renewed wave of arrivals from Libya via the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos.

