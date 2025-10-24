Rafael Benitez named Panathinaikos head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has been appointed head coach of Greek club Panathinaikos, marking the 15th team of his managerial career, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The 65-year-old Spaniard succeeds Christos Kontis, who was dismissed after Panathinaikos’ 3-1 Europa League defeat to Feyenoord on Thursday.

The 20-time Greek champions currently sit seventh in the Super League and have suffered consecutive Europa League losses. Reports indicate that Benitez has signed a two-year contract worth around four million euros (£3.5m) per year.

Benitez’s most recent role was at Celta Vigo, where he was sacked in March 2024 after less than nine months. His prior Premier League stint ended in January 2022 with Everton.

The Spaniard’s illustrious career includes winning the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup with Liverpool, the 2013 Europa League during his interim spell at Chelsea, and promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle in 2016-17. He also secured two La Liga titles and a UEFA Cup with Valencia, along with spells at Inter Milan, Napoli, and Real Madrid.

Benitez began his managerial career in 1986 with Real Madrid’s youth and reserve teams, before moving on to Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura, Tenerife, and Valencia, ultimately joining Liverpool in 2004.

