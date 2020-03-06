Greece says 14 new coronavirus cases reported, total now 45
Greece has detected 14 new cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 45, Reuters reported.
A health ministry official said a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.
One of the patients, a 66-year old man who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, was in a serious condition, the official said.
