Greek embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

The Greek Embassy in Ukraine resumes its work in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing Greece’s Foreign Ministry.

The Greek Embassy in Kyiv, whose leadership left the city for security reasons shortly after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, is reopening in the city with the necessary staff, the ministry noted.

The Embassy, together with the Consulate General in Odesa, which operates as usual, will continue to provide assistance to Greek citizens, as well as expatriates in Ukraine.

