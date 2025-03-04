Greek premier pledges ongoing support to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for Ukraine on Tuesday.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mitsotakis informed him about the positions with which Greece approaches the EU Council and reiterated the EU’s commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“He (Mitsotakis) stressed that this requires a significant strengthening of the defense capabilities of the EU and Ukraine, as well as American support,” it read.

On Tuesday, ahead of this week's European Council meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the ReArm Europe plan, an ambitious strategy to enhance the continent's defense capabilities that would mobilize as much as €800 billion ($841 billion).

The announcement came following reports that Trump, who has demanded NATO members increase defense spending to up to 5% of their GDP, paused military aid to Ukraine after his Oval Office clash with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump wants a quick deal to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine, but Zelenskyy, backed by Europe, has pushed for security guarantees.

