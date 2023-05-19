Green energy as a key tool for protecting ecology (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been making progress in the development of green energy in recent years.

Although Azerbaijan is rich in fossil fuel reserves, the country recognizes the importance of diversifying its energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the potential of renewable energy sources, which are economically viable and technically feasible, is estimated at 27 000 MW, including 3 000 MW of wind energy, 23 000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, 520 MW of mountain rivers.

The country has implemented several legislative and policy measures to promote green energy development. The Law on Renewable Energy Sources, adopted in 2019, established a legal framework for the sector, including feed-in tariffs, tax incentives, and other financial support mechanisms for renewable energy projects. These measures aim to attract domestic and foreign investments in the renewable energy sector.

Wind power projects have been actively developed in the country. In 2019, the country launched its first wind farm, the 50 MW Pirallahi Solar Power Plant, located on the Caspian Sea coast.

Additional wind farms are planned, including the 240 MW Gobustan Wind Power Plant, which is expected to be operational by 2023. These projects contribute to the country's goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix.

Azerbaijan has also been focusing on solar power development. The country's largest solar power plant, the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Park, was inaugurated in 2020. The government plans to further expand solar power capacity, including the construction of a 200 MW solar park in the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azerbaijan actively participates in international initiatives and cooperates with various organizations to promote green energy development. The country is a member of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and collaborates with other countries to exchange knowledge, best practices, and technologies in the renewable energy sector.

In addition to renewable energy projects, Azerbaijan is also focusing on energy efficiency measures. The government is implementing energy-saving programs, promoting energy-efficient technologies, and raising awareness about the importance of energy conservation among businesses and the public.

After restoring territorial integrity, Azerbaijan began to implement projects to promote green energy development in Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions. Among the largest projects is the construction of a 240 MW solar power plant in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone together with BP. Another project, which is going to be implemented through private investments, is a wind power plant with a total capacity of about 400 MW in the Lachin or Kalbajar districts.

Particular importance is attached to the construction of the energy infrastructure and ensuring energy security as an important part of the restoration process of the liberated territories. In accordance with this goal, as part of the restoration of power generating capacities with a capacity of 20.2 MW, 4 hydroelectric power plants restored in Lachin, Kalbajar and Sugovushan have already been put into operation:

“Gulabird” HPP- 8 MW;

“Sugovushan-1” SHPP -4.8 MW;

“Sugovushan-2” SHPP -3.0 MW;

“Kalbajar – 1” SHPP -4.4 MW.

At the same time, the construction of two hydropower plants on the Aras River in the Jabrayil region, with a total capacity of 140 MW for the Azerbaijani side (100 MW "Khudaferin", 40 MW "Giz Galası") is underway.

Also, the implementation of a wind power plant with an estimated capacity of 100 MW in Lachin/Kalbajar will make an additional contribution to the creation of a “Green Energy Zone” in the liberated areas.

While Azerbaijan is making progress in the development of green energy, it is important to note that the transition to a sustainable energy system takes time. The country continues to balance its renewable energy goals with its existing fossil fuel industry, which plays a significant role in its economy.

Azerbaijan's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is evident in its efforts to develop green energy.

Analytic group of News.Az

The article focuses on the theme of Ecology and Environmental Protection

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az