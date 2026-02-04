Greenland record warmth reshapes fishing, mining outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greenland recorded its warmest January on record this year, highlighting how rapid climate change is reshaping the Arctic island’s economy and long-term development prospects.

Preliminary data from the Danish Meteorological Institute showed average temperatures in Nuuk reached about 0.2°C in January, far above the historical average of minus 7.7°C recorded between 1991 and 2020. Scientists say Greenland is warming roughly four times faster than the global average, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts warn that rising temperatures are already affecting sea ice patterns. Ice is forming later, extending less far south and becoming thinner, reducing its reliability for transportation and traditional activities.

The shift could have major consequences for Greenland’s economy, which heavily depends on fishing. The fishing industry, particularly shrimp, halibut and cod, remains the island’s largest export sector. It accounted for roughly 23% of Greenland’s GDP in 2023 and supports about 15% of total employment.

Scientists say warming ocean temperatures could alter marine ecosystems and fish migration patterns, potentially affecting catch volumes and long-term industry stability. However, experts say it is still too early to predict the full scale of impact.

At the same time, climate change could make mineral extraction more economically viable. Greenland holds significant deposits of strategic minerals used in advanced technology and clean energy industries. Surveys have previously identified a large share of minerals considered critical for global supply chains.

Historically, mining development in Greenland has faced major challenges, including strict regulations, harsh weather conditions and opposition from local communities. However, warmer conditions could reduce operational and transportation costs, potentially making some projects more commercially attractive.

Beyond heavy industry, tourism businesses are also feeling the effects. Operators say reduced snow and unstable ice conditions are already affecting winter tourism activities such as snowmobiling and skiing.

The changing climate is creating both opportunities and risks for Greenland. While new industries could emerge, traditional sectors face uncertainty as environmental conditions shift.

The warming trend is also drawing increased global attention to Greenland, which holds both strategic geographic importance and valuable natural resources.

News.Az