Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs coach after 29 years

On Friday the Spurs announced that Popovich, 76, will transition into the role of president of basketball operations at the organisation, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Over 29 seasons Popovich oversaw 1,422 regular season victories - the most by a head coach in NBA history - and led the Spurs to five NBA championships, most recently in 2014.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," said Popovich.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and I am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organisation, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich has not been on the sidelines since suffering a mild stroke in November before a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his absence the Spurs failed to reach the 2025 NBA play-offs - they have not played in the post-season since 2019 - after finishing the regular season with a 34-48 record.

Popovich arrived in San Antonio in 1988 as an assistant coach, and after a two-year spell with the Golden State Warriors, returned to the Spurs as head coach in 1996.

He was the longest serving active coach in any major US sport.

The longest serving NBA coach is now Erik Spoelstra, 54, who has led the Miami Heat since the 2008-09 season.

Popovich led the U.S. men's basketball team to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and in 2023 was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 2023.