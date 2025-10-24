Grenade blast on Ukrainian train leves four dead, several injured

Grenade blast on Ukrainian train leves four dead, several injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A grenade explosion on a train in Ovruch, Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine, has killed four people and injured at least 12 others, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:50 AM local time on October 24, when State Border Guard Service officers were checking passengers’ documents on a diesel train platform, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

A 23-year-old man from Kharkiv, reportedly wanted by authorities, detonated a grenade, triggering the deadly blast.

Among the fatalities were three women aged 29, 58, and 82, all from the Korosten region, as well as a border guard. The man who activated the grenade also died.

As of 1:00 PM, 12 additional passengers were reported injured and receiving medical care. The National Police of Ukraine are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The explosion has left the local community in shock, and authorities are reviewing security measures at train stations in the region.

News.Az