Kharkiv struck by Russian aerial bombs: Multiple buildings damaged, nine injured

Russian forces launched a series of aerial guided bomb attacks on Kharkiv overnight, leaving at least nine people injured and damaging more than a dozen buildings, local officials reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that at least four explosions were heard across the city, with strikes recorded in two districts — including the Industrialnyi and Nemyshlianskyi areas, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“There is preliminary information about hits in the private sector of the Industrialnyi district. A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike, and there are casualties,” Terekhov wrote.

Initially, four people were reported injured, all suffering acute stress reactions. However, updated reports later raised the casualty count to nine.

The mayor added that at least 15 private houses were damaged in the Industrialnyi district, while the full scale of destruction across affected neighborhoods is still being assessed.

Kharkiv has faced intensified Russian attacks in recent weeks, with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs repeatedly targeting civilian areas. On October 5, a large-scale drone assault involving at least 15 UAVs struck the city, damaging multiple homes and causing additional casualties.

