Greta Thunberg named Time magazine's Person of the Year 2019

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose lone school strike has morphed into a global movement holding world leaders to account, has been named Time Person of the Year for 2019, Reuters reported.

The US magazine, which wrote a lengthy profile of Thunberg, praised her for succeeding in "creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change".

"She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not," it added.

The magazine has handed out the annual distinction since 1927 which recognises the person who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year".

Thunberg, 16, joins the likes of world leaders including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Angela Merkel as well as innovators such as Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Bezos and humanitarians and whistleblowers including Ebola fighters and sexual harassment figureheads.

The teenager described the news as "unbelievable."

"I share this great honour with everyone in the Fridays For Future movement and climate activists everywhere," she added.

Al Gore, a former US Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, welcomed the latest decision as "brilliant".

"Greta embodies the moral authority of the youth activist movement demanding that we act immediately to solve the climate crisis. She is an inspiration to me and to people across the world," he wrote on Twitter.

News.Az