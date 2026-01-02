+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI said on Friday that lapses in safety controls within its chatbot Grok led to the generation of images depicting minors in minimal clothing on social media platform X, prompting urgent corrective action.

In a public statement posted on X, Grok acknowledged that in isolated cases users were able to prompt the chatbot to produce inappropriate AI-generated images involving minors. The company said it had identified failures in its existing safeguards and was working to strengthen protections to prevent similar incidents, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing,” Grok said. “xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.”

Grok added that content involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is illegal and strictly prohibited, stressing that the company is prioritising fixes to close gaps in its safety systems.

The admission followed user complaints and screenshots shared on X showing Grok’s public media tab populated with images that appeared to have been altered after users uploaded photos and asked the chatbot to modify them.

When contacted by Reuters for comment, xAI responded via email with the message: “Legacy Media Lies,” without addressing the specific allegations.

In a separate reply to users earlier this week, Grok said that while advanced filtering and monitoring systems can prevent most harmful outputs, no AI system is entirely foolproof. The company said it is reviewing reported cases and accelerating efforts to improve content moderation.

The incident adds to growing scrutiny of generative AI platforms and their ability to enforce safeguards, particularly around sensitive and illegal content, as regulators and users increasingly demand stronger protections.

