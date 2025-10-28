Musk launches his own online encyclopedia Grokipedia

+ ↺ − 16 px

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched his own version of an online encyclopedia called Grokipedia, News.az reports citing The New York Times.

The Grokipedia website, which was designed to be a Wikipedia-like platform, was launched on Monday, according to the report. It currently boasts over 800,000 entries written using artificial intelligence. According to the publication, Wikipedia has nearly 8 million articles. The name of the new online encyclopedia is a play on the name of the AI engine Grok developed by Musk's xAI.

News.Az