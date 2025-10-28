Musk launches his own online encyclopedia Grokipedia
Source: BBC
American entrepreneur Elon Musk has launched his own version of an online encyclopedia called Grokipedia, News.az reports citing The New York Times.
The Grokipedia website, which was designed to be a Wikipedia-like platform, was launched on Monday, according to the report. It currently boasts over 800,000 entries written using artificial intelligence. According to the publication, Wikipedia has nearly 8 million articles. The name of the new online encyclopedia is a play on the name of the AI engine Grok developed by Musk's xAI.