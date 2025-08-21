Grok AI chats leak: Hundreds of thousands of conversations exposed in Google results

Hundreds of thousands of user conversations with Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok have been inadvertently exposed through Google search results, apparently without users being aware.

Unique links are created when Grok users press a button to share a transcript of their conversation - but as well as sharing the chat with the intended recipient, the button also appears to have made the chats searchable online, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A Google search on Thursday revealed it had indexed nearly 300,000 Grok conversations.

It has led one expert to describe AI chatbots as a "privacy disaster in progress".

The appearance of Grok chats in search engine results was first reported by tech industry publication Forbes, which counted more than 370,000 user conversations on Google.

Among chat transcripts seen by the BBC were examples of Musk's chatbot being asked to create a secure password, provide meal plans for weight loss and answer detailed questions about medical conditions.

Some indexed transcripts also showed users' attempts to test the limits on what Grok would say or do.

It is not the first time that peoples' conversations with AI chatbots have appeared more widely than they perhaps initially realised when using "share" functions.

OpenAI recently rowed back an "experiment" which saw ChatGPT conversations appear in search engine results when shared by users.

A spokesperson told BBC News at the time it had been "testing ways to make it easier to share helpful conversations, while keeping users in control".

They said user chats were private by default and users had to explicitly opt-in to sharing them.

Earlier this year, Meta faced criticism after shared users conversations with its chatbot Meta AI appeared in a public "discover" feed on its app.

News.Az