Groundbreaking ceremony for solar power plant to be held in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy has disclosed the events it will host during the COP29 climate conference.

Ministerial discussions will focus on expanding investments to triple renewable energy sources and double energy efficiency, News.Az reports.Today, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the 240 MW Shafag Solar Power Plant in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, a project led by bp.Additionally, the 9th Ministerial Meeting / Steering Committee Meeting pursuant to the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary will also take place.

News.Az