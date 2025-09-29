GSK CEO Emma Walmsley to step down

While GSK achieved a number of strategic successes under Walmsley, including the spinoff of the consumer health care business Haleon, it has disappointed investors. GSK’s shares rose 3.3% to 1534.50 pence in early trading, making it the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange.

GSK’s shares fell 11% between April 1, 2017, when Walmsley became CEO, and last Friday.

“Despite the progress, the share price performance has been lackluster,” Derren Nathan, head of equity research at U.K.-based Hargreaves Lansdown,” said in a note to investors.

“Although her record of delivering on financial guidance has been strong, the company’s growth rates remain stuck in single-digit territory.”