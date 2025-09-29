GSK CEO Emma Walmsley to step down
Emma Walmsley, the first woman to lead a major pharmaceutical company, will step down as chief executive of London-based GSK on December 31, concluding more than eight years at the helm of the drugmaker, News.Az reports, citing AP.
Walmsley, 56, will be replaced by Luke Miels, currently GSK’s chief commercial officer, the company said in a statement released on Monday.
While GSK achieved a number of strategic successes under Walmsley, including the spinoff of the consumer health care business Haleon, it has disappointed investors. GSK’s shares rose 3.3% to 1534.50 pence in early trading, making it the biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange.
GSK’s shares fell 11% between April 1, 2017, when Walmsley became CEO, and last Friday.
“Despite the progress, the share price performance has been lackluster,” Derren Nathan, head of equity research at U.K.-based Hargreaves Lansdown,” said in a note to investors.
“Although her record of delivering on financial guidance has been strong, the company’s growth rates remain stuck in single-digit territory.”