GUAM election observation mission to arrive in Azerbaijan next week

GUAM election observation mission to arrive in Azerbaijan next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

An election observation mission of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 6 to monitor the snap presidential election in the country, News.Az reports citing the organization’s press service.

The six-member delegation, led by GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev, includes deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Sviatoslav Yurash and Mykhailo Papiyev, deputy of the Georgian Parliament David Matikashvili, as well as program coordinators of the GUAM Secretariat Teimuraz Kiladze and Sabuhi Tamirov.

The GUAM observation mission will publish a report on the results of monitoring after the vote.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

News.Az