Guatemala receives first flight of third-country migrants returned from U.S.

Guatemala’s migration authority, the Instituto Guatemalteco de Migración (IGM), confirmed on Friday that it received its first flight from the United States carrying foreign migrants alongside Guatemalan citizens.

The flight included 56 Guatemalans and three Hondurans. The Hondurans were taken to a migration center before being transferred to neighboring Honduras, the IGM said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marks the first time Guatemala has accepted third-country migrants returned from the U.S., reflecting the country’s willingness to cooperate with U.S. deportation policies. Reuters reported last December that Guatemala had expressed openness to receiving citizens from other Central American nations as part of efforts to maintain positive ties with the Trump administration.

