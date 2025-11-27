Guinea-Bissau military appoints general as transition president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military in Guinea-Bissau has appointed a general as the country’s new leader for one year, following a coup that seized power and led to the arrest of the president amid disputed election results.

General Horta N’Tam took the oath of office at the military headquarters on Thursday, declaring, “I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dozens of heavily armed soldiers were deployed at the scene during the ceremony.

On Wednesday, a group of military officers in claimed “total control” of the country, a day after two leading candidates in a tightly contested presidential election each declared victory.

Calling themselves the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order”, the officers read out a statement on television, declaring that they had ordered the immediate suspension of the electoral process “until further notice”.

