Guinea's coup leader announces candidacy for president

The military commander who has ruled Guinea since a coup four years ago has entered the presidential race, reneging on his previous promise to transfer power to a civilian government.

Col Mamadi Doumbouya submitted his candidacy at the Supreme Court on Monday, flanked by soldiers and wearing black sunglasses. He did not make any public comment, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Two of Guinea's biggest opposition parties - RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG - have been excluded from December's contest.

This has raised concerns about the election's credibility.

Guineans had reacted with shock last month when it was announced that presidential candidates would need to pay a deposit of 875m Guinean francs ($100,000; £75,000) to contest the election. While the previous deposit was almost as high - 800m francs - some analysts had hoped it would be reduced to encourage more people to stand in these historic elections. ‎Four years ago, Col Doumbouya had pledged to hand power back to civilians, saying "Neither I nor any member of this transition will be a candidate for anything... As soldiers, we value our word very much." ‎ ‎The election is being held under a new constitution that allowed Col Doumbouya to run for the presidency.

Under his rule, the Guinean authorities have been cracking down on peaceful dissent, including attempts to mobilise people towards a return to democratic rule. The junta has been criticised for suspending media outlets, restricting internet access and brutally suppressing demonstrations. Yet Col Doumbouya justified deposing then-83-year-old President Alpha Condé on similar charges - including rampant corruption, disregard for human rights and economic mismanagement. Prior to seizing power in the 2021 coup, Col Doumbouya was a middle-ranking soldier. His 15-year military career included missions in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Central African Republic and close protection in Israel, Cyprus, the UK and Guinea. Aged 40, he is currently the youngest African head of state. December's election will take place in the absence of several prominent figures - such as ex-President Alpha Condé who was kicked out of power in 2021, and former Prime Ministers Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Touré - all of whom are currently living abroad.

