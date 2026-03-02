Guinea signs $143M health deal with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Guinea and the United States have signed a five-year health cooperation agreement worth nearly $143 million, Guinea’s finance minister Mariama Cire Sylla announced.

The memorandum of understanding will mobilize $142.6 million between 2026 and 2030, with $91.27 million funded by the United States and $51.33 million contributed by Guinea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Sylla, the partnership aims to strengthen efforts against malaria, accelerate polio elimination, modernize laboratory systems, reinforce health workforce capacity and improve the country’s health data infrastructure.

The agreement comes as Washington pursues new bilateral arrangements with African nations following the dismantling of USAID last year and broader global aid reductions.

However, some global health advocates have raised concerns about provisions in certain agreements requiring countries to quickly share pathogen data with the United States without guarantees of access to resulting medical tools.

U.S. funding under the new deal averages roughly one-third of the aid that flowed to Guinea through USAID in 2024, based on U.S. government data.

