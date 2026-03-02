Yandex metrika counter

Gulf countries seek air defense systems from Italy, says minister

Creator: Tech. Sgt. Michelle Larche | Credit: U.S. Air Force

On Monday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that Gulf countries caught in the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States have requested air defense systems from Italy.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Crosetto said that the country urgently wanted to boost their air defence capacities, including with Italy's SAMP/T system, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Crosetto made the comment after just having returned to Rome on Monday, having been stranded in Dubai since flights were suspended due to the Israel-US strikes on Iran.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

