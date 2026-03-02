Gulf countries seek air defense systems from Italy, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated that Gulf countries caught in the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States have requested air defense systems from Italy.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Crosetto said that the country urgently wanted to boost their air defence capacities, including with Italy's SAMP/T system, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Crosetto made the comment after just having returned to Rome on Monday, having been stranded in Dubai since flights were suspended due to the Israel-US strikes on Iran.

News.Az