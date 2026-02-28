Yandex metrika counter

Tehran faces most severe internet blackout amid Israel-US strikes

Tehran faces most severe internet blackout amid Israel-US strikes
Photo: Getty Images

Iran is experiencing a near-total internet blackout, with national connectivity dropping to just 4% of normal levels .

The blackout comes amid ongoing US and Israeli military operations targeting Iran, and mirrors measures previously used during last year’s conflict with Israel, News.Az reports,  citing online freedom watchdog NetBlocks.

The disruption represents one of the most severe internet shutdowns in Iran in recent years.

Authorities in Iran have historically restricted online access during periods of unrest, including anti-government protests earlier this year, to control information and communications.


