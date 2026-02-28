Tehran faces most severe internet blackout amid Israel-US strikes
Photo: Getty Images
Iran is experiencing a near-total internet blackout, with national connectivity dropping to just 4% of normal levels .
The disruption represents one of the most severe internet shutdowns in Iran in recent years.
Authorities in Iran have historically restricted online access during periods of unrest, including anti-government protests earlier this year, to control information and communications.
By Aysel Mammadzada