At least 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fairfield High School, California - VIDEO

At least 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fairfield High School, California - VIDEO

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At least one person was killed and 3 others were injured in a shooting that occurred following a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School, California, on Wednesday evening, according to local police, News.Az reports, citing KCRA.

The ceremony was held for graduates of Sem Yeto High School and had just concluded when gunfire erupted in the school’s parking lot.

The Fairfield Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the parking area of Fairfield High School.

Witnesses said the incident unfolded shortly after the ceremony ended while attendees were gathering outside and taking photographs. A man who attended the graduation told KCRA 3 that the shooting broke out in the parking lot as people were celebrating and posing for pictures.

Another witness, a father whose daughter had attended the ceremony to support a friend, said he heard gunshots and immediately began running from the area.

Residents living near the school also described the chaotic scene. Amanda Prieto, who lives adjacent to the campus, said she was in her backyard talking on the phone when she heard the gunfire.

“It dawned on me quickly how close that rapid fire was,” Prieto said. “I looked over the fence and people were just screaming and running through the parking lot. It was horrific.”

Multiple law enforcement units responded to the scene, and authorities secured the area as the investigation began. Aerial footage from LiveCopter 3 showed numerous police vehicles at the school following the shooting.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, and no information regarding a possible motive has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News.Az