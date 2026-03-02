Gunfire kills 1 at Nipsey Hussle burger launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was killed and two others injured after gunfire broke out Sunday afternoon outside the grand opening of a Marathon Burger location in downtown Long Beach, authorities confirmed.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Broadway and Pine Avenue, where dozens of people had gathered for the restaurant’s launch, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Three men in their 20s were transported to a local hospital. One victim later died from his injuries, officials said. The conditions of the two other victims have not been publicly detailed.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Tyerae Bailey, who was waiting in line, told local media that around 50 to 60 people were outside the restaurant when panic suddenly erupted.

“It was literally chaos for like 10 or 15 seconds,” he said, describing how people ran for cover after hearing a gunshot.

Video from the aftermath showed at least two individuals in handcuffs as officers secured the area. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests or suspects.

The restaurant is part of the Marathon brand, founded by late rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom. Hussle launched the Marathon brand in 2010 and was expanding his business ventures when he was fatally shot in 2019.

His brother, Sam “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, later helped expand the brand, opening Marathon Burger locations in Los Angeles and Venice before Sunday’s Long Beach debut.

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg and YG reportedly attended the opening earlier in the day but had left before the shooting occurred.

A spokesperson for Marathon Burgers said in a statement that the incident was not connected to the official grand opening event and did not take place within the designated block party area. The restaurant remained open following the incident.

The shooting came just one day after a Los Angeles intersection was officially renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square” in honor of the artist’s community impact.

