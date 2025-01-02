Gunmen kill political leader in India's West Bengal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sarkar was fired upon from point-blank range in Jhaljhalia More area of Malda district, about 334 km north of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.He was a Trinamool Congress party councillor and close associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Banerjee expressed shock over the killing of Sarkar.The motive behind the killing was not immediately known.Police registered a case and ordered an investigation into the murder.

