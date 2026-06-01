Explosion kills at least 5 at Hanwha Aerospace factory in South Korea

Explosion kills at least 5 at Hanwha Aerospace factory in South Korea

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Five people were killed and one other injured Monday in an explosion at defense company Hanwha Aerospace's factory in the central city of Daejeon, officials said, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Times.

Authorities received a report of the explosion at 10:59 a.m., with authorities working to confirm the exact number of casualties.

Fire authorities dispatched to the scene were working to put out a blaze at the site.

Police and fire officials believe the explosion occurred on the first floor of the factory and plan to investigate the exact cause of the incident once the blaze is put out.

News.Az