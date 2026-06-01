Iran's IRGC claims strike on US air base after Sirik Island attack

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it carried out a strike on a US air base allegedly used to launch an attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed the base from which US forces had allegedly launched the operation against the communications facility.

The IRGC stated that the strike was conducted only hours after the reported US attack and claimed that all predetermined targets had been successfully hit.

The force also warned that any future attacks would be met with a response “different in scale and nature,” adding that responsibility for any further escalation would lie with the United States.

There was no immediate response or official comment from US authorities regarding the Iranian claims.

Sirik Island is situated near the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route

News.Az