Gusar launches production of medical alcohol – 25,000 liters to be produced daily

  • Economics
Manufacture of medical alcohol started at Gusar-based plant RUS AZERI SPIRITS.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy that the first batch of output - about 25,000 liters of medical alcohol – has been sent to drugstores.

The enterprise, located in the Gusar district of Azerbaijan, has capacity for production of 20,000-25,000 liters of medical alcohol per day.

Production is entirely based on local raw materials.

