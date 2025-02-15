Guterres calls for global support for Sudan amid crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to take urgent action in support of Sudan, where the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

Addressing a high-level conference on Sudan, Guterres emphasized the need for “tremendous leverage for good” and humanitarian aid to help the Sudanese people, who are enduring staggering violence and displacement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He highlighted the bravery of local responders and women-led organizations providing aid in dangerous conditions, and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring unhindered access to those in need. Guterres also called for an end to the flow of weapons fueling the conflict and urged for peace during the upcoming Ramadan.

Next week, the UN will launch a $6 billion humanitarian plan to assist millions of Sudanese people and refugees in neighbouring countries.

News.Az