Yandex metrika counter

Guterres calls for global support for Sudan amid crisis

  • World
  • Share
Guterres calls for global support for Sudan amid crisis

At the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to take urgent action in support of Sudan, where the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

Addressing a high-level conference on Sudan, Guterres emphasized the need for “tremendous leverage for good” and humanitarian aid to help the Sudanese people, who are enduring staggering violence and displacement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He highlighted the bravery of local responders and women-led organizations providing aid in dangerous conditions, and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring unhindered access to those in need. Guterres also called for an end to the flow of weapons fueling the conflict and urged for peace during the upcoming Ramadan.

Next week, the UN will launch a $6 billion humanitarian plan to assist millions of Sudanese people and refugees in neighbouring countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      