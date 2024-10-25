Yandex metrika counter

Guterres, Putin discuss global financial system, Mideast tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan to discuss the international financial system.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the questions of development and the international financial system," the UN chief’s office said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the absolute need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the need to avoid a further regional escalation," it noted.

