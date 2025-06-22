Guterres to address UN Security Council on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver an opening statement at an emergency Security Council meeting on the situation around Iran.

This was reported to journalists in the office of the Secretary General of the world organization, News.Az reports.

Following Guterres' address, the meeting participants will hear reports from his political assistant, Miroslav Jenča, and from the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

The speeches will focus on the aftermath of the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The meeting will be held at Tehran's request.

