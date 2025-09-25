H&M profit surges on popular autumn collections; tariff concerns temper outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a stronger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit as shoppers embraced its autumn collections, although the company warned that rising tariffs could weigh on margins in the current quarter.

The company’s operating profit for June-August rose to 4.91 billion crowns ($523 million) from 3.51 billion a year earlier, surpassing analyst expectations of 3.68 billion crowns. The gain was supported by a 2% increase in local-currency sales, a stronger product mix, and tighter cost control. Shares jumped 10% in mid-morning trade, lifting the year-to-date gain to 16%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Daniel Erver, who took charge in January 2024, has been steering H&M toward trendier, fashion-conscious collections to compete with fast-fashion rivals like Shein and Zara. The company also reported a 9% drop in inventory levels, reflecting stronger full-price sales rather than end-of-season discounts.

H&M cautioned that tariffs on imports, particularly from the U.S., could pressure margins in the September-November quarter. The retailer is exploring sourcing closer to the U.S., its second-largest market, to mitigate the impact. Despite global uncertainties and higher living costs, H&M continues to show resilience in attracting shoppers with its in-season offerings.

