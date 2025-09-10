Zara owner Inditex sees stronger start to autumn sales, shares rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inditex (ITX.MC), owner of Zara, reported a promising start to its autumn sales, signaling resilience amid a “complex market environment,” according to CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras.

From August 1 to September 8, sales rose 9% in currency-adjusted terms compared to last year, up from 5.1% growth in the first half of 2025. Following the news, Inditex shares jumped 6% in early trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The improvement comes after second-quarter sales of €10.08 billion ($11.81 billion) fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations. A weaker U.S. dollar is expected to reduce 2025 sales by 4%, up from an earlier estimate of 3%, affecting Inditex’s second-largest market by revenue.

Analysts say the second half of the year is crucial, and the stronger start to the third quarter is encouraging. Inditex’s flexible supply chain and sourcing closer to key markets are expected to help offset U.S. tariffs on imports from Asia.

The company, which also owns Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, and Oysho, continues to gain global market share, while rival H&M struggles to grow. Net profit for the first half rose modestly 0.8% to €2.79 billion.

