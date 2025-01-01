News.az
Shein
Tag:
Shein
France seeks 3-month Shein website suspension
05 Dec 2025-12:59
What sellers should know about Amazon’s fee cuts as Shein and Temu expand
04 Dec 2025-14:31
What sellers need to know about Amazon’s fee cuts amid rising competition
03 Dec 2025-07:43
Amazon cuts European seller fees amid Shein, Temu rivalry
02 Dec 2025-16:59
EU Commission asks Shein for information on illegal product sales under Digital Services Act
26 Nov 2025-15:19
Shein’s first physical store exposes department stores’ struggle
24 Nov 2025-10:20
European Commission, Shein to meet after French call for investigation
07 Nov 2025-15:59
Shein opens store in Paris as French government imposes sanctions
06 Nov 2025-01:05
Shein store opening in Paris sparks protests, heavy police presence
05 Nov 2025-16:15
Inside Shein’s fast-fashion battle in France: Paris store sparks political backlash
04 Nov 2025-16:15
