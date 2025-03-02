Haitian police raid gang leader’s hideout in capital
Haitian police patrol the capital, Port-au-Prince. The police union says 17 officers have been killed and ‘many’ wounded in the first four months of 2024. Photograph: Mentor David Lorens/EPA
The authorities say several gang members have been killed in the Lower Delmas area of the capital Port-au-Prince.
Local reports say military drones carrying explosives are being used in the operation.
Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé praised the assault. He said it was the work of a special task force created two days ago to tackle insecurity.