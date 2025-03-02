Haitian police raid gang leader’s hideout in capital

Haitian police patrol the capital, Port-au-Prince. The police union says 17 officers have been killed and ‘many’ wounded in the first four months of 2024. Photograph: Mentor David Lorens/EPA

Haitian authorities say police have launched a major operation in a shantytown controlled by notorious gang leader Jimmy Chérizier, also known as Barbecue, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The authorities say several gang members have been killed in the Lower Delmas area of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Local reports say military drones carrying explosives are being used in the operation.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé praised the assault. He said it was the work of a special task force created two days ago to tackle insecurity.

