Hajiyev: Armenian parliament deputy head shows illiteracy in every statement

Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, is apparently trying to follow the path of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan in making false statements, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

He was responding to Trend’s questions about the recent statements of Eduard Sharmazanov.

In his every statement Sharmazanov shows his legal and political illiteracy and that he is engaged in populism aimed at only a limited domestic audience, noted Hajiyev.

