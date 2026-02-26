Yandex metrika counter

  • Azerbaijan
Hakan Fidan: Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan
Photo: Getty Images

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly Genocide, reaffirming his country’s strong support for Azerbaijan.

Marking the 34th anniversary of the tragedy, Fidan expressed condolences on social media: “We commemorate our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives with mercy. We feel the sorrow of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan in the deepest part of our hearts. Türkiye, with the understanding of ‘One nation, two states,’ always stands by dear Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.

The statement underscores the enduring close ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, highlighting the countries’ historical, cultural, and political connections. Fidan’s message comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and regional solidarity.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

