Azerbaijan pushes deeper ties with Georgia, Türkiye

Speaking at the Georgia-Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said the three countries reviewed opportunities to deepen economic ties and improve the efficiency of their strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to Jabbarov, discussions focused on strengthening regional connectivity and advancing several strategic priorities. These include the more efficient use of energy resources, unlocking the full potential of the Middle Corridor, upgrading digital transit infrastructure, and expanding export capabilities.

The minister stressed that attracting investment into supply chains and creating stronger synergy between business communities remain top priorities. These efforts, he said, are essential for building a sustainable regional economic ecosystem.

The Middle Corridor, a key trade route linking Asia to Europe via the South Caucasus — has gained increasing importance amid shifting global supply chains. Azerbaijan views deeper cooperation with Georgia and Türkiye as central to maximizing the corridor’s economic potential.

The forum comes as Azerbaijan continues to expand non-oil exports and strengthen its position as a regional logistics and energy hub.

Officials say enhanced integration between the three neighboring countries could significantly boost trade turnover, investment flows, and long-term economic resilience across the region.