Hamas announces beginning of third intifada against US decision on Jerusalem

Hamas has announced the beginning of the third intifada six days after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, APA reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, which governs the Gaza Strip, it expects the "day of rage" protests against the US move, which claimed two lives and left over 1,000 injured on Dec. 8, to continue.

A day after Trump's announcement, which has been condemned by Muslim states and countries backing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, the leader of the political bureau of Hamas called for a third intifada uprising.

The previous intifadas in 1987-1993 and 2000-2005 left hundreds of Israelis and thousands of Palestinians dead.

