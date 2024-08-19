Hamas claims responsibility for deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades on Monday claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Al-Qassam Brigades said they conducted the military operation in cooperation with the Islamic Jihad movement's armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Israeli authorities say powerful explosive’ killed 1 person in Tel Aviv Jerusalem — A blast that killed one person and wounded another in Tel Aviv on Sunday night was a terror attack caused by a large explosive device, Israeli authorities said.Police said Sunday that the explosion killed one person, presumed to be the bomber.Israeli media provided security footage that showed the presumed attacker walking down the street wearing a large backpack just before the explosion.

News.Az