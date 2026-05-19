WHO rings alarm over rapid spread of deadly Ebola outbreak

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The head of the World Health Organization has expressed grave concern over the rapid acceleration and geographic scale of a new Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. Speaking from the World Health Assembly in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that suspected cases have quickly climbed to at least 500, with 130 suspected deaths recorded since the surge began.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or targeted treatments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This lack of medical countermeasures has amplified worries among global health officials as the virus actively jumps borders. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), health authorities have officially confirmed 30 cases localized in the conflict-affected northeastern province of Ituri. Meanwhile, neighboring Uganda has recorded its first confirmed case and a subsequent death in its capital city, Kampala, linked to cross-border travelers.

The alarming trajectory prompted the WHO to officially declare the crisis a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. While the UN agency notes the situation does not yet meet the criteria for a global pandemic emergency, officials warn that the actual scale of the outbreak is likely much larger than current figures indicate due to clusters of unexplained community deaths. High population mobility, localized insecurity, and active regional trade routes are further complicating containment efforts, prompting the WHO and the Africa CDC to rapidly mobilize emergency response and contact tracing teams to the affected zones.

News.Az